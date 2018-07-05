My Supreme Court Prediction

I would like to make a prediction:
- Donald Trump will nominate a Supreme Court justice who is very plainly a vote to overturn Roe v. Wade.
- Susan Collins will announce that she needs to take a careful look at Trump’s choice.
- She will spend an hour with the nominee, who will assure her of undying respect for stare decisis.
- Collins will declare herself satisfied and vote to confirm.
- A year from now the Supreme Court will accept a new abortion case. Six months later it will issue a 5-4 decision overturning Roe v. Wade.
- Collins will announce that she’s disappointed.
This isn’t much of a prediction, since pretty much everyone seems to agree that this is what will happen. However, I want to make it public to help run up my score in the year-end predictions horserace.