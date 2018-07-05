My Supreme Court Prediction

Looking for news you can trust?

I would like to make a prediction:

Donald Trump will nominate a Supreme Court justice who is very plainly a vote to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Susan Collins will announce that she needs to take a careful look at Trump’s choice.

She will spend an hour with the nominee, who will assure her of undying respect for stare decisis.

Collins will declare herself satisfied and vote to confirm.

A year from now the Supreme Court will accept a new abortion case. Six months later it will issue a 5-4 decision overturning Roe v. Wade.

Collins will announce that she’s disappointed.

This isn’t much of a prediction, since pretty much everyone seems to agree that this is what will happen. However, I want to make it public to help run up my score in the year-end predictions horserace.