President Putin and Vice President Trump Hold Press Conference in Helsinki

Kevin DrumJul. 16, 2018 7:20 PM

Metzel Mikhail/TASS via ZUMA

The evil dex giveth and the evil dex taketh away. Today it barely gave me time to click the publish button on my Puny Humans post before sending me into a 6-hour crash. So I missed the entire Helsinki summit. How’d it go?

Laura Rozen usually has a reasonable take, and she points out that for all his bluster, Trump did perform the usual song and dance at the NATO summit, claiming he had won and the alliance was stronger than ever thanks to his leadership.


So I guess it didn’t go too well?