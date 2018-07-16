President Putin and Vice President Trump Hold Press Conference in Helsinki

Looking for news you can trust?

Subscribe to our free newsletters.

The evil dex giveth and the evil dex taketh away. Today it barely gave me time to click the publish button on my Puny Humans post before sending me into a 6-hour crash. So I missed the entire Helsinki summit. How’d it go?

Laura Rozen usually has a reasonable take, and she points out that for all his bluster, Trump did perform the usual song and dance at the NATO summit, claiming he had won and the alliance was stronger than ever thanks to his leadership.

but he just totally did not give a f*** in helsinki. he gave it all away to putin. he did not defend the united states or our elections. — Laura Rozen (@lrozen) July 16, 2018

he attacked DNC and almost seemed to be asking for Russian help again to find Hillary Clinton’s 30k emails — Laura Rozen (@lrozen) July 16, 2018

There were precisely zero deliverables. There was nothing on new START extension. nothing on Syria. Trump never uttered Ukraine. — Laura Rozen (@lrozen) July 16, 2018

It so set back US interests, it was left to Putin to say (do we take his word?) trump in meeting did not accept Russia annexation of Crimea — Laura Rozen (@lrozen) July 16, 2018

if we all had not seen trump attack nato then declare victory at the end, we would think he can’t understand optics, but we know he can. — Laura Rozen (@lrozen) July 16, 2018

he *chose* to make this astonishing display of fealty to putin and weakness. — Laura Rozen (@lrozen) July 16, 2018



So I guess it didn’t go too well?