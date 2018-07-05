Scott Pruitt Is Truly Blessed

Looking for news you can trust?

Subscribe to our free newsletters.

A few minutes ago, as I was biting into a taco, I learned that EPA administrator Scott Pruitt had finally resigned after accumulating a truly astonishing array of weird, penny-ante scandals over the past 18 months. By chance, I had just read an AP piece about life in Donald Trump’s cabinet, where I learned how the president had handled Pruitt’s troublesome behavior at a recent meeting. Here you go:

Agency head Scott Pruitt caught a sharp admonition from Trump to “knock it off” after his ethics problems dominated cable television.

That’s leadership! And check out Pruitt’s resignation letter:

Truly, your confidence in me has blessed me personally…. I count it a blessing to be serving you in any capacity…. My desire in service to you has always been to bless you as you make important decisions for the American people…. I pray as I have served you that I have blessed you and enabled you to effectively lead the American people.

I still haven’t quite figured out Pruitt. His endless little scandals are just so…weird. What’s the right word to describe them? It’s like he was living some bizarre kindergarten version of corporate perkdom. He obviously thought his elevation to Trump’s cabinet entitled him to be treated like an especially fair-haired Fortune 500 CEO, but in practice he acted like a guy who had never set foot in a corporation and had heard only gauzy, faraway stories about CEO perks—and not even understood those very well. What a strange man.