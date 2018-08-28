Donald Trump Is Tired of Being Screwed by Google

Looking for news you can trust?

Donald Trump is pissed:

Google search results for “Trump News” shows only the viewing/reporting of Fake New Media. In other words, they have it RIGGED, for me & others, so that almost all stories & news is BAD. Fake CNN is prominent. Republican/Conservative & Fair Media is shut out. Illegal? 96% of results on “Trump News” are from National Left-Wing Media, very dangerous. Google & others are suppressing voices of Conservatives and hiding information and news that is good. They are controlling what we can & cannot see. This is a very serious situation-will be addressed!

And what’s to be done about this dire situation?

The Trump administration is “taking a look” at whether Google and its search engine should be regulated by the government, Larry Kudlow, President Trump’s economic adviser, said Tuesday outside the White House. “We’ll let you know,” said Kudlow. “We’re taking a look at it.”

Well, let’s take a look at what I get when I open a Google window and search for Trump:

CNN

Fox News

Vice News

Politico

Trump’s Twitter feed

Guardian

Politico

NBC News

News about #trump on Twitter

Donald J. Trump for President

Washington Post

Fox News

CNN

Pittsburgh Post Gazette

ABC6OnYourSide

Washington Times

CNBC

Vanity Fair

The Atlantic

New York

Wikipedia

ABC News

Trump Hotels.com

Vanity Fair

The Atlantic

Trump National Golf Club

White House.gov

New York Times

YouTube

Bloomberg

Trump Tower New York

Twitch.tv/trumpsc

USA Today

New Republic

RealClear Politics

I got bored of transcribing sites after that, But it looks to me like about a third of them are sympathetic to Trump. The other two-thirds are standard news sites, and sure enough, their coverage is mostly about whatever dumb thing Trump has done lately. But what do you expect? It’s not like Trump gives them much to work with.

Anyway, it’s obvious that Trump can’t “do anything” about this. It’s just another effort to bully someone into tweaking their algorithms to give him more positive coverage. First it was Facebook, then Twitter, and now Google. They’re all “shadow banning” the sources who are sympathetic to Trump, you see, and that’s an outrage. The White House demands that everyone give him more positive coverage!