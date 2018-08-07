Evil Dex Getting Eviller

Looking for news you can trust?

Damn. Usually I take my weekly dose of dex on Thursday, but this week I took it on Friday. I was up all night, as usual, and tired all day Saturday, as usual. But then: on Sunday afternoon I crashed for three hours. On Monday I crashed for eight hours, with a one-hour break. Today I crashed for two hours in the morning and then for about two hours in the afternoon.

This is getting nuts. I’m using the word “crash” to distinguish these sleeping jags from a mere conscious decision to take a little nap. It’s basically an involuntary coma. Is this what it’s like to be a cat?