The Holy Fire—which sounds a bit too much like punishment from God for my taste—is on the other side of the foothills from me, so I’m fine and nowhere near anyplace dangerous. However, here’s what the sky looked like around here at about 4 pm today.

(I don’t know how they name fires. The Holy Fire started in Holy Jim Canyon, but maybe fires are limited to single-word descriptors?)