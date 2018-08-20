Kanye West Wore Slippers This Weekend

Looking for news you can trust? Subscribe to our free newsletters.

Over the weekend, rapper 2 Chainz staged a $300,000 wedding:

But it was quickly upstaged by Kanye West, who arrived in a pair of slip-on sandals that were oddly undersized for his feet. The gray slides, described by some Twitter users as resembling orthopedic shoes, were so small that his heels dangled over the edge. West paired them with a mint green Louis Vuitton suit that he wore without a shirt and, in true Miami retiree style, light-colored socks.

Like many things that West does, the sandals quickly became a source of debate.