Lunchtime Photo

This is a picture of Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles, part of my “Overexposed LA” series. When Griffith Park is closed, it’s tough to get a picture of the obervatory. If you get too close, all the houses and retaining walls in Los Feliz block the view. If you get too far away, it’s too small. But there’s always one reliable viewing point: North Edgemont St. where it crosses Los Feliz Blvd. My grandmother lived on Edgemont, and we could always see the observatory as we were coming and going to her house when we were kids. So that’s where I went when I wanted a picture. This is, needless to say, taken with a long lens and a very careful alignment of the sightlines.