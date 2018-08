Looking for news you can trust?

This picture is a lousy example of night-sky photography. There’s a ton of haze still in the skies around here from the fires, and it was enough to ruin even a 10-second exposure. I never bothered mounting the equatorial drive for a longer exposure, since it would have been pointless.

But! This picture does have something that none of my others have: a cat keeping careful watch over the Milky Way. As it should. And that’s why this is today’s lunchtime photo.