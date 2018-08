Looking for news you can trust?

Subscribe to our free newsletters.

Here’s a little cluster of asters that I found on the road up to Clear Lake, a few miles outside of Silverton, Colorado. I’m looking west, toward the hazy mountains, and this is one kind of photo where haziness can be a help. By opening the aperture all the way up, the background becomes both blurry and hazy, which allows the flowers to pop. It wouldn’t work as well if the mountains were bright and distinct.

Too bad the flowers are a day or two past their prime. Luck of the draw.