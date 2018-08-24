No Credit? No Problem! Buy a House Anyway.

Lenders are stepping up offers of consumer loans with few strings attached, often to individuals with poor credit histories they all but ignored in the years after the financial crisis. The offers promise a way to help pay down other debts or fund home renovations or vacations, fueling concerns that customers could overextend themselves. “Take control of your finances,” says one mass mailing. “Your dream can come true,” says another.
FFS. It’s only been ten years since the Great Recession. I guess it’s the perfect time for Republicans to push for repeal of even the modest new regulations that we put in place after Wall Street crashed the global economy.