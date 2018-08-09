Nunes: We Will Protect Trump No Matter What He’s Done

Looking for news you can trust?

Subscribe to our free newsletters.

Devin Nunes has no peer in Congress. He sees his job as protecting President Trump under any and all circumstances, regardless of what Trump may or may not have done. A couple of days ago, in a secret recording made during a fundraiser, he basically admitted this:

The most objective way to describe this is: @DevinNunes has acknowledged that he knowingly, willfully, repeatedly and with glee, uses his considerable power to destroy civic institutions that exist to hold powerful interests accountable. That is the _least_ biased way to put it. pic.twitter.com/s2fOKAkOc7 — Marc Ambinder (@marcambinder) August 9, 2018

In a nutshell: If Sessions refuses to fire Mueller, and if Mueller concludes that Trump broke the law, there’s only one defense left: Republicans in Congress. No matter what happens, we can keep Trump in office as long as we’re in the majority.

This is the modern Republican Party. More about this later this morning.