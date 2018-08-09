Nunes: We Will Protect Trump No Matter What He’s Done

Kevin DrumAug. 9, 2018 10:40 AM

Mother Jones; J. Scott Applewhite/AP

Devin Nunes has no peer in Congress. He sees his job as protecting President Trump under any and all circumstances, regardless of what Trump may or may not have done. A couple of days ago, in a secret recording made during a fundraiser, he basically admitted this:

In a nutshell: If Sessions refuses to fire Mueller, and if Mueller concludes that Trump broke the law, there’s only one defense left: Republicans in Congress. No matter what happens, we can keep Trump in office as long as we’re in the majority.

This is the modern Republican Party. More about this later this morning.