Trump: Impeach Me and the Economy Will Go Up in Smoke

Today’s ramblings from from President Trump:
- The New York Times cannot write a good story about me. They’re crazed, they’re like lunatics
- He [Manafort] refused to “break” – make up stories to get a “deal.” Such respect for a brave man!
- I’ve seen it many times. I’ve had many friends involved in this stuff. It’s called flipping and it almost ought to be illegal.
- “If I ever got impeached, I think the market would crash. I think everybody would be very poor. Because without this thinking you would see” —points to head — “you would see numbers that you wouldn’t believe in reverse.”
I dunno. The economy seemed to do fine the last time we impeached a president. I think I’m willing to take the chance: