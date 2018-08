Looking for news you can trust?

The latest Washington Post/ABC poll says that Donald Trump’s approval rating is down to 36 percent. Booyah! This means he’s once again approaching the 27 percent crazification factor that represents his floor of support. Even Republicans are losing that loving feeling.

Most likely this result is an outlier, and nothing much is really going on. We’ll have to wait for other polls to find out. But I’ll enjoy this one while I can.