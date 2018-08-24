Looking for news you can trust?

Michael Cohen probably knows a lot about Donald Trump’s financial affairs, but Allen Weisselberg knows everything about Trump’s financial affairs:

The longtime chief financial officer of the Trump Organization, Allen Weisselberg, was given immunity by federal prosecutors in New York during the course of the Michael Cohen investigation, according to two people with knowledge of the matter. The news was first reported Friday by The Wall Street Journal. Weisselberg is “Executive 1” on page 17 of the criminal information filed by prosecutors in the Michael Cohen case, a person with knowledge of the matter told NBC News.

This happened earlier in the year, and Trump certainly knew about it when it happened. It was probably responsible for some kind of epic tweetstorm that left us all scratching our heads and wondering what the hell sparked all that? Eventually, I suppose we’ll manage to put dates to all the ins and outs of the Mueller investigation and then line them up with Trump’s Twitter timeline. Finally it will all make sense. But not for a while.