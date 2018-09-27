Brett Kavanaugh Hearing — Part 2

Looking for news you can trust?

Subscribe to our free newsletters.

4:30 — Kavanaugh is tap dancing badly around Leahy’s question about whether he’d like Mark Judge to testify. He refuses to say that he’d favor having Judge appear under oath before the committee, instead banging on about how it should have been done weeks ago etc. etc.

4:35 — Kavanaugh refused to answer any of Leahy’s questions. It was just five minutes of filibusters about what a great person he was in high school.

4:45 — Uh oh. Chuck Grassley is doing his angry old man thing again. He’s mad at Dick Durbin for suggesting that Kavanaugh ask the committee to suspend its hearings until the FBI can complete an investigation. But Durbin persists. “Why would you resist [an FBI] investigation?” he asks, over and over. “Do you think it’s the best course of action?” Kavanaugh flatly refuses to answer.

4:50 — Wait. Lindsey Graham is asking questions. I thought Mitchell was asking questions for the Republicans.

4:51 — Graham is going completely batshit crazy. He’s going to get lots of cable news time tonight.