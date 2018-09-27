Brett Kavanaugh Hearing — Part 3

Looking for news you can trust?

Isn’t this over yet? I guess not. Let me tell you, this was not how I was planning to spend my day. I figured I’d have the hearing on in the background while I mostly blogged about other stuff. That plan lasted about five minutes.

5:30 — OK, we’re starting up again. Kavanaugh is apologizing to Amy Klobuchar for his glib behavior toward the end of her questioning. The apology is accepted.

5:40 — Chris Coons is asking again about why the hearing shouldn’t be delayed to allow an FBI investigation. Kavanaugh, as usual, simply refuses to answer.