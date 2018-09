Looking for news you can trust?

Subscribe to our free newsletters.

Republicans are gearing up for their latest round of deficit fever. Larry Kudlow previewed this yesterday with the usual blueprint ready at hand: deficits have nothing to do with tax cuts. It’s all about out-of-control spending.

We’re going to be hearing a lot more about this in the coming months, I’m sure, so I figured everyone would welcome a simple chart to help guide our way in this highly complex and technical debate. So here it is: our skyrocketing federal spending. Whatever will we do?