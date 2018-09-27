Christine Blasey Ford Hearing is Now Half Finished

Kevin DrumSeptember 27, 2018 2:22 PM

In terms of facts, the Senate questioning of Christine Blasey Ford went nowhere. We learned almost nothing new.

So the only thing left is theater criticism, and on that score Republicans crashed and burned brutally. Ford was an excellent, sympathetic witness. She was obviously sincere, helpful, and genuinely emotional. I’m not sure how she could have been better.

Conversely, having a prosecutor take over for the Republican questioning was a disaster. The Republicans looked cowardly for not being willing to be accountable for their own questions. And Mitchell simply didn’t score any points at all.

Next up is Brett Kavanaugh. He better be good.

WE DON'T KNOW

What's going to happen next as the headlines grow crazier and more disconcerting by the day. But we do know the job of an independent, unrelenting press is more important than ever—and the ongoing commitment of MoJo readers to fight for a democracy where facts matter and all can participate is absolutely vital.

If you feel the urgency deep in your bones like we do, please consider signing up as a monthly donor during our fall pledge drive to support Mother Jones' fair and fearless reporting for the long haul (or make a one-time gift if that works better for you). The headlines may fade, but the need to investigate the powerful never will.