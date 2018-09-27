Christine Blasey Ford Hearing is Now Half Finished

Looking for news you can trust?

In terms of facts, the Senate questioning of Christine Blasey Ford went nowhere. We learned almost nothing new.

So the only thing left is theater criticism, and on that score Republicans crashed and burned brutally. Ford was an excellent, sympathetic witness. She was obviously sincere, helpful, and genuinely emotional. I’m not sure how she could have been better.

Conversely, having a prosecutor take over for the Republican questioning was a disaster. The Republicans looked cowardly for not being willing to be accountable for their own questions. And Mitchell simply didn’t score any points at all.

Next up is Brett Kavanaugh. He better be good.