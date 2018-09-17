Lunchtime Photo

Looking for news you can trust?

As you know, I was in New York City for a couple of days last week, which I used mostly as a photography excursion. I originally planned to do some street photography, but ended up not doing very much. It’s hard! A lot of people who do it end up with pictures they think are a lot better than they really are, and I decided pretty quickly that I just don’t have the eye for it. Maybe someday I’ll spend more time with it and learn how to do it well.

But I got a bunch of other nice pictures that will enter the daily queue, including lots of cute animals at the Prospect Park zoo. My stock of animal photos was running low, so this was a good way to spend a couple of hours.

But the first New York picture for you is this young couple in front of the famous fountain at Lincoln Center. Enjoy.