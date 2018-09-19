Lunchtime Photo

Looking for news you can trust?

Continuing with my Overexposed LA™ series, this is one of my favorites—although it’s not especially overexposed, is it? In any case, you may recall a story a couple of months ago about going up to Griffith Observatory, taking a wrong turn, and then stopping because I saw a picture I had to take right away. This is it. While I was looking for a spot to turn around, I looked out the car window and saw the observatory with the moon rising right above it, so I pulled over at my first opportunity and ran back with my tripod in hand to get this picture. I really like it.

As it turned out, my “first opportunity” to pull over was a spot that didn’t allow parking. Luckily for me, another guy saw me parking and apparently figured that if I was parking there, it must be OK. Not so. When I huffed and puffed my way back, his car was being towed away. If he hadn’t been there, it probably would have been me being towed away. Needless to say, I hopped into my car and took off before anyone had a chance to get a second tow truck up there. Then I zipped over to the observatory and took this picture, another of my favorites. It was a very productive half hour of photography.