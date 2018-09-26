Why Does Donald Trump Hate Justin Trudeau?

Looking for news you can trust?

I’m not going to pretend to be shocked by this, but…seriously?

President Trump said he rejected a meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada during the United Nations General Assembly this week and threatened on Wednesday to punish Canada by taxing the cars it exports into America, signaling a new low in relations between the two nations. ….Mr. Trump said he turned down a meeting with Mr. Trudeau because Canada had treated the United States “very badly” and because of its high dairy tariffs, which are preventing the United States from selling milk into Canada. A spokesman for Mr. Trudeau said the prime minister never requested such a meeting. On Tuesday, Mr. Trump appeared to snub Mr. Trudeau when he did not stand to shake the Canadian prime minister’s hand during a lunch at the United Nations summit meeting.

Unless someone is slipping my mind, Justin Trudeau is literally Donald Trump’s most hated foreign adversary. Justin Trudeau! The prime minister of Canada!

But why? Because Trudeau is movie-star handsome? Because the Trump Tower in Toronto removed his name? Because…oh hell, I can’t even think of anything else. I mean, it can’t really be over milk tariffs. Who the hell cares about that? Is it because Trump is still stewing over Trudeau’s comment that Canada “will not be pushed around” after he retaliated against Trump’s steel and aluminum tariffs? I guess it could be, though other world leaders have said worse things.

I wonder if there’s something else going on? One thing’s for sure, it’s not because we’re running a big trade deficit with Canada.