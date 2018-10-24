A Guide to California’s 2018 Ballot Initiatives

Looking for news you can trust?

This is a special post for California readers. The rest of you may safely ignore it.

This year we have four bond issues and seven initiatives on the California ballot (Propositions 5-12 minus Proposition 9, which was removed by the California Supreme Court). As longtime readers know, my default position is to oppose all initiatives. Here’s the nickel version of a longer rant about this: (1) Most initiatives these days are funded by corporate interests, not the grassroots, and corporate interests don’t really need yet another avenue to work their will on the public; (2) generally speaking, laws should be laws, not constitutional amendments or initiative statutes, where they’re essentially etched in stone forever; and (3) ballot box budgeting is a curse. So keep my biases in mind as you read this.

If you’re too lazy to read even this brief summary, just vote yes on the bond issues and no on everything else. You won’t go too far wrong.