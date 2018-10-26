Bomb Suspect Arrested in Florida

Looking for news you can trust?

The FBI has made an arrest in the bombing case. That’s pretty fast work.

This will blanket cable news today, I’m sure, with endless speculation about who the suspect is. At the moment, though, we don’t know a lot: It’s a white man in his 50s who’s made terror threats before. The arrest was made in south Florida. And the guy’s van is covered in apparently pro-Trump stickers:

The van that appears to be connected to the suspected bomber is covered in pro-Trump stickers, including the presidential seal, and what MSNBC says investigators referred to as other “right-wing paraphernalia.” pic.twitter.com/gjIleeu3yb — Robert Maguire (@RobertMaguire_) October 26, 2018

Beware of viral crap on the internet about this. Much of it will be nonsense. The FBI says it will hold a press conference at 2:30 pm Eastern time.