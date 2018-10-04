Brett Kavanaugh Is on His Way to the Supreme Court

Looking for news you can trust?

I’ve been deliberately avoiding Brett Kavanaugh lately because I just can’t stand to write about him. The whole sordid, disgusting affair sends me into a depressive spiral whenever I think about it. I feel so badly for Christine Blasey Ford. I can’t even imagine how she’s taking this.

That said, the sham FBI investigation is over and both Susan Collins and Jeff Flake have announced that they’re satisfied with it, which probably means they’ll vote to confirm Kavanaugh. That’s enough. Mitch McConnell has scheduled the votes, and by this time on Saturday Kavanaugh will be a member of the Supreme Court. Let’s all have a beer.