Friday Cat Blogging – 19 October 2018

To celebrate my 60th birthday, today’s catblogging features both cats. Exciting!
Events here unfolded as they usually do. Hopper was up on the table. Hilbert decided that meant he wanted the table, so he jumped up and plonked down. He didn’t really do much of anything after that, but I suppose Hopper is pretty good at mind reading these days, so after a minute or two she vacated the spot. Then, a minute after that, Hilbert jumped down too. Naturally, if Hopper no longer wanted it, then neither did he. Just another day at the preschool.