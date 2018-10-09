Hope Hicks Finds Love and Happiness At Fox

Kevin DrumOctober 9, 2018 12:09 PM

Ting Shen/Xinhua via ZUMA

The revolving door revolves some more today:

The “new” Fox was created by selling off the entertainment side of the company, and now consists of Fox News, the Fox broadcasting network, several local Fox stations and Fox Sports. Hicks will be in charge of communications for the whole company, the LA Times reports, but “It’s not immediately clear how much of a role Hicks, 29, will have at the New York-based Fox News, where communications has been run for several years by Irena Briganti.”

In the meantime, UN Ambassador Nikki Haley will be leaving her post at the end of the year. I wonder what her reward will be?