Jobs in America

I’m just going to admit up front that this post is kind of dumb, but the New York Times recently ran a piece called “24 Hours in America: documenting moments across the country, large and small, quiet and indelible.” It does not pretend to be a representative look at jobs or anything else, but something about the list of jobs struck me anyway. Here they are:

Fisherman

Teacher

Ferry boat driver

Hydroelectric mechanic

Rancher/Rodeo organizer

Minister

Barber

Tribal chief

Cinematographer

Football coach

Peanut farmer

Boutique owner

Blackjack dealer

Bing Kong elder

Case manager at refugee agency

Barbeque owner

Manager at lunch meat manufacturer

Hotel worker, aspiring comic artist

Oil field worker

Airplane mechanic

Volunteer hotline operator for transgender peer support

Bakery operations manager

Border patrol agent

Wildlife biologist

I realize it’s almost impossible to guess what’s on my mind, but is there anything about this list that seems a little odd? Like something very common is missing? All guesses are welcome in comments.