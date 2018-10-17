Jobs in America

Kevin DrumOctober 17, 2018 9:56 PM

I’m just going to admit up front that this post is kind of dumb, but the New York Times recently ran a piece called “24 Hours in America: documenting moments across the country, large and small, quiet and indelible.” It does not pretend to be a representative look at jobs or anything else, but something about the list of jobs struck me anyway. Here they are:

  • Fisherman
  • Teacher
  • Ferry boat driver
  • Hydroelectric mechanic
  • Rancher/Rodeo organizer
  • Minister
  • Barber
  • Tribal chief
  • Cinematographer
  • Football coach
  • Peanut farmer
  • Boutique owner
  • Blackjack dealer
  • Bing Kong elder
  • Case manager at refugee agency
  • Barbeque owner
  • Manager at lunch meat manufacturer
  • Hotel worker, aspiring comic artist
  • Oil field worker
  • Airplane mechanic
  • Volunteer hotline operator for transgender peer support
  • Bakery operations manager
  • Border patrol agent
  • Wildlife biologist

I realize it’s almost impossible to guess what’s on my mind, but is there anything about this list that seems a little odd? Like something very common is missing? All guesses are welcome in comments.