Jobs in America

I’m just going to admit up front that this post is kind of dumb, but the New York Times recently ran a piece called “24 Hours in America: documenting moments across the country, large and small, quiet and indelible.” It does not pretend to be a representative look at jobs or anything else, but something about the list of jobs struck me anyway. Here they are:
- Fisherman
- Teacher
- Ferry boat driver
- Hydroelectric mechanic
- Rancher/Rodeo organizer
- Minister
- Barber
- Tribal chief
- Cinematographer
- Football coach
- Peanut farmer
- Boutique owner
- Blackjack dealer
- Bing Kong elder
- Case manager at refugee agency
- Barbeque owner
- Manager at lunch meat manufacturer
- Hotel worker, aspiring comic artist
- Oil field worker
- Airplane mechanic
- Volunteer hotline operator for transgender peer support
- Bakery operations manager
- Border patrol agent
- Wildlife biologist
I realize it’s almost impossible to guess what’s on my mind, but is there anything about this list that seems a little odd? Like something very common is missing? All guesses are welcome in comments.