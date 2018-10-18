Like Sands Through the Hourglass….

Today, I am still 59 years old. Tick, tick, tick….
Dear reader,
“Now Is No Time to Quit”: That's my latest column, where I explain why, even now—even as we just watched the institutions of fact-finding fold—I believe the truth will prevail. But it's going to take persistence, which is why I also hope you'll pitch in even just $5 a month to help us reach our goal of $30,000 in new monthly donations this fall.
Today, I am still 59 years old. Tick, tick, tick….
Can you pitch in a few bucks to help fund Mother Jones' investigative journalism? We're a nonprofit (so it's tax-deductible), and reader support makes up about two-thirds of our budget.
We noticed you have an ad blocker on. Can you pitch in a few bucks to help fund Mother Jones' investigative journalism?
THE TRUTH WILL PREVAIL, EVEN NOW. It's been a tough several weeks for those who care about the truth, but we hope you'll read why now is no time to quit—and why we need to raise $30,000 in new monthly donations this fall. The erosion of truth we're seeing is downright dangerous, and we're in this fight for the long haul. Join us.
THE TRUTH WILL PREVAIL, EVEN NOW. It's been a tough several weeks for those who care about the truth. Read why now is no time to quit, and please support MoJo with a tax-deductible donation today.