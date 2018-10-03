Lunchtime Photo

Looking for news you can trust?

Today’s photo is more of a curiosity than anything else. I was out walking a few days ago and passed by a spot that often has some hummingbird activity. I wasn’t really planning to take any hummingbird picture, but I went ahead and changed the camera settings anyway in case one showed up. And one did. I aimed the camera and reeled off a couple of dozen shots in burst mode.

But when I got home I saw that none of them were any good. The autofocus wasn’t set right, so the bird was fuzzy in every shot. But then I looked again and was sort of intrigued by one of them. The background was pure white, and the foreground flower was in sharp focus. With a bit of photoshopping I amped up the color of the flower a bit and turned the hummingbird into more of a silhouette.

And then I stared at it. Is there really anything interesting about this shot after all? Or is it just a routine addition to the discard pile? I’m not sure, though I’m leaning toward the latter.