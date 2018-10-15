Lunchtime Photo

New York City was muggy and cloudy when I was there last month, which meant that it was impossible to shoot a really good skyline picture. Still, I’d never been to the top of the Empire State Building as an adult, so I went up and took a few shots anyway. This one is a panorama of three photos stitched together, looking uptown toward Central Park a little after 11 pm. Because the picture wasn’t great to begin with, I did sort of a half-ass job of the stitching, which means that you can amuse yourself by trying to suss out where the stitches are. Have fun!