This is a picture of a motocross stunt cyclist at the Orange County Fair. It is basically an invention of Photoshop, since the raw picture is almost completely black to the naked eye with the exception of the six floodlights. However, by playing around with the lighting and the exposure curves and so forth, eventually you can sometimes get an interesting picture out of nothing.

One of them, anyway. The other couple of dozen I took were hopeless no matter what I did. But you only need one.