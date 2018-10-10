Republicans, Republicans Everywhere, But Where Are the Democrats?

Kevin DrumOctober 10, 2018 3:20 PM

It’s amazing. President Trump gets front-page treatment for holding a routine campaign rally. Kellyanne Conway gets front-page treatment for appearing on Fox News and pretending to be sad about Hillary Clinton’s extremism. Heidi Heitkamp gets front-page treatment for the same thing. Trump gets yet more front-page treatment for writing an op-ed in USA Today “in which almost every sentence contained a misleading statement or a falsehood.”¹ Melania Trump gets front-page treatment for saying that victims of sexual abuse need “really hard evidence.” Ivanka Trump gets front-page treatment for saying she won’t become UN ambassador. Nikki Haley gets Beyoncé-style front-page treatment (eight pieces in yesterday’s New York Times) just because no one can figure out why she’s resigning at this precise micro-instant of time.

Meanwhile, you’d barely even know that Democrats are also running a campaign. Practically the only mention they get is when some member of the Trump administration attacks them. Welcome to 2018.

¹That’s Glenn Kessler of the Washington Post in his fact-check column.

WE DON'T KNOW

What's going to happen next as the headlines grow crazier and more disconcerting by the day. But we do know the job of an independent, unrelenting press is more important than ever—and the ongoing commitment of MoJo readers to fight for a democracy where facts matter and all can participate is absolutely vital.

If you feel the urgency deep in your bones like we do, please consider joining us as a monthly donor during our fall pledge drive to support Mother Jones' fair and fearless reporting for the long haul (or make a one-time gift if that works better for you). The headlines may fade, but the need to investigate the powerful never will.