Should We Boycott Fox News Advertisers?

The media is finally waking up:

The US editor of the Financial Times is calling for a boycott of companies that advertise on Fox in the wake of the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting and the pipe bombs sent to leading Democrats. “The most effective thing Americans can do is boycott companies that advertise on Fox,” Edward Luce tweeted Saturday. “They bankroll the poison that goes from the studio into Trump’s head. The second is vote.”

As a public service, here are the top ten advertisers on Fox News, according to foxnewsadvertisers.com:

The rest is up to you.