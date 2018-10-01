Trump Ushers in NAFTA 2.0 the Old-Fashioned Way: Surrounded by Lies

Kevin DrumOctober 1, 2018 12:29 PM

Having finished up with everything he knows about the new trade agreement, Donald Trump opens up the floor and begins talking nonstop about Brett Kavanaugh and the perfidy of Democrats, including but not limited to Richard Blumenthal, Cory Booker, and Dianne Feinstein. Also, he's totally OK with the FBI doing any kind of investigation wants, as long as Senate Republicans approve of it.CNN

The indefatigable Daniel Dale, Washington correspondent for the Toronto Star, has provided us with a detailed Twitter summary of Donald Trump’s Rose Garden speech about NAFTA 2.0, otherwise known as USMCA. This acronym, by the way, is going to be confusing for people who think Trump has concluded an agreement with the United States Marine Corps, but it turns out that USMC also stands for United States, Mexico, and Canada. Perhaps it should have been USCMA instead, which would have been easier to pronounce (oo-skee-ma) and less confusing.

Anyway, back to Daniel Dale. It would be copyright infringement for me to simply reproduce his entire tweetstorm, so instead I’m going to reproduce only the tweets about Trump’s lies. I think this will get me in just under the wire of fair use, but it’s a close call: