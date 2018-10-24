Tweeting for the Whole Party

Looking for news you can trust?

Just to follow up on my previous post, here’s a Trump tweet from early this morning:

Republicans will totally protect people with Pre-Existing Conditions, Democrats will not! Vote Republican. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 24, 2018

Obviously Trump is lying about this, but that’s not my point. What he’s doing is branding both parties. It doesn’t matter which individual happens to running in your district, he’s saying, all Republicans will protect pre-existing condition and all Democrats won’t. This is an unusually brazen lie even by Trump standards since Democrats have already protected pre-existing conditions with the hated Obamacare that he’s been trying so hard to tear down. But Trump, as usual, is counting on the fact that a lot of people don’t know that and will simply believe whatever he says.

Except for the lying part, which they don’t need, Democrats should be doing the same thing. Who will volunteer their Twitter feed for this task?