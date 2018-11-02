Chart of the Day: YTD Border Apprehensions

Kevin DrumNovember 2, 2018 7:11 AM

I haven’t put this up for a few months, and this seems like an appropriate time for an update. Here’s the latest from the Border Patrol for illegal border crossings through September:

This year looks pretty normal to me. Apprehensions are way lower than they were a decade ago (nearly a million through September) and about the same as they’ve been every year since 2011. We’ll end up the year at around 400,000, which means that the big, mean caravan from Honduras—most of which won’t cross the border anyway—amounts to maybe one percent of our usual yearly total. It’s an obvious nothingburger being milked for political demagoguery, and nothing more.

WE'LL KNOW SOON…

...whether voters will endorse a politics of fear and lies or reject demagoguery in favor of facts and the good-faith debate that democracies are built on.

No matter what happens on Election Day, hard-hitting journalism will be indispensable in the weeks and months ahead. With just days left in our fall pledge drive, the honest truth is we aren't going to make our goal of $30,000 in new monthly donations unless there's a huge last-minute surge.

Whether with a monthly donation of even $5 or a one-time gift, please consider pitching in so that once the elections are decided, we have stable footing to do what MoJo has done since we were founded as a nonprofit in 1976: hard-hitting journalism that gets to the roots of the problems we face and exposes what the powerful want to keep hidden.