Friday Cat Blogging – 2 November 2018

There are times when I think I’m repeat-posting a picture, but I checked and this one has never appeared before. The problem, I guess, is that I don’t live in a mansion, and there are only so many places the cats can be. In this case, Hilbert is up on the fence peeking out from our neighbor’s bougainvillea plant. You can tell it was taken a while back since this plant has since been hacked away almost to bare stems. Neither of our cats is nearly as interested in the neighbor’s yard as they used to be back when it was a jungle.