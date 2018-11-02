Friday Cat Blogging – 2 November 2018

Kevin DrumNovember 2, 2018 3:00 PM

There are times when I think I’m repeat-posting a picture, but I checked and this one has never appeared before. The problem, I guess, is that I don’t live in a mansion, and there are only so many places the cats can be. In this case, Hilbert is up on the fence peeking out from our neighbor’s bougainvillea plant. You can tell it was taken a while back since this plant has since been hacked away almost to bare stems. Neither of our cats is nearly as interested in the neighbor’s yard as they used to be back when it was a jungle.

WE'LL KNOW SOON…

...whether voters will endorse a politics of fear and lies or reject demagoguery in favor of facts and the good-faith debate that democracies are built on.

No matter what happens on Election Day, hard-hitting journalism will be indispensable in the weeks and months ahead. With just days left in our fall pledge drive, the honest truth is we aren't going to make our goal of $30,000 in new monthly donations unless there's a huge last-minute surge.

Whether with a monthly donation of even $5 or a one-time gift, please consider pitching in so that once the elections are decided, we have stable footing to do what MoJo has done since we were founded as a nonprofit in 1976: hard-hitting journalism that gets to the roots of the problems we face and exposes what the powerful want to keep hidden.