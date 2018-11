Looking for news you can trust?

It’s a quiet morning, so I thought I’d check in on how hysteria about the migant caravan from Honduras is doing:

No one seems to care much anymore even though the caravan is closer to the border than ever. Fascinating, no?

But wait! There was a spike upward yesterday! Maybe caravan hysteria is on its way back. I guess we’ll have to wait and see.