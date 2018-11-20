Lunchtime Photo

Looking for news you can trust?

We’re getting near the end of my Overexposed LA™ series, and I can feel the sadness in the air. But there are still a couple more to go. This one is the Eli Broad Museum, which is really hard to get a good picture of because there’s so damn much crap in the way. So I turned it into a Photoshop lesson for myself, taking the picture from across the street and then removing the traffic light that covers the front corner. (It sprouts up from the green light in the photo below.) If you look closely you can see where I cloned bits of the facade, but for the most part everything lines up fairly well. And I get better at this every time I do it.

Coming soon: an open pit in downtown LA. Exciting!