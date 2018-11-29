Lunchtime Photo

Looking for news you can trust?

We’re nearing the end of my Overexposed LA™ series. Only one more to go after this one!

This extremely bright photo is a picture of the new Metro station under construction at 2nd and Broadway. It’s part of the “Regional Connector” currently under construction, which links up the Blue Line, the Gold Line, and the Expo Line. When it’s done, it will allow Blue Line trains to make the entire trip from Long Beach up to Azusa and allow Expo Line trains to make the entire trip from Santa Monica out to East LA:

The Regional Connector is a $2 billion project that’s supposed to be completed in 2021. And here it is: