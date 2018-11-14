Orange County Goes Blue

Looking for news you can trust?

Subscribe to our free newsletters.

Here in California’s 45th congressional district, the heart of Reagan country and home of The OC, congresswoman Mimi Walters went all-in on Donald Trump. You can hardly blame her for that, I suppose, but today at 5 pm, on the seventh day of counting votes, it officially backfired:

Good. I have nothing against Walters aside from the usual (Republican, conservative, etc.), but this is precisely what needed to happen. One way or another, Republicans have to learn that this is the price they pay for allying themselves with a vicious bigot like Donald Trump. As votes continue to trickle in and more and more Republicans go down to defeat, they might finally be getting the message.

By the time this is over, Orange County will most likely be 100 percent blue. Nice work, Donald.