Time For Another Tax Cut!

Rep. Kevin Brady has an itsy-bitsy little favor to ask before Democrats take over the House in January:

A Republican who will soon step down as chairman of the U.S. House of Representatives tax committee late on Monday released a sweeping, nearly 300-page tax bill that he said would affect Americans’ retirement savings, numerous business tax breaks and redesign the Internal Revenue Service. ….The 297-page text of the bill covers tax breaks for fuel cell cars, energy efficient homes, race horses, mine safety equipment, auto race tracks and many other items, as well as retirement savings plans such as 401(k)s and individual retirement accounts (IRAs). The bill also “includes some time-sensitive technical corrections” to the 2017 bill that Trump signed into law, Brady said in the statement.

This sounds totally on the up-and-up. Given Republicans’ track record for scrupulous honesty in bill writing, I’m sure there are no secret giveaways or favors for pet industries here. Democrats should join in and just vote for this bill without bothering to look closely at it. Republicans would do the same for us, I’m sure.