Just a quick note: I assume, among other things, that Donald Trump is hoping his immigration demagoguery will trigger some kind of incident. That’s why he keeps amping things up. He wants something, anything, to happen before November 6 that might scare suburban housewives. Even a modest confrontation involving undocumented workers would probably be worth a point or two at the ballot box.

Keep it cool, everyone. And if you can, make sure everyone else does too.