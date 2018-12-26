Bitcoin Finally Getting Old Mojo Back

Check it out, investors and investorettes!
Over the past 30 days, Bitcoin has outperformed the S&P 500 handily: It’s down only 5 percent compared to the S&P’s 12 percent drop. If only you’d listened to the blockchain mavens you’d be sitting pretty on your stash of real digital wallet money instead of bemoaning your losses in the fiat currency of the US government. Lesson learned?
NOTE: Past performance does not guarantee future results. Plus, bitcoin is a long con. But then again, Donald Trump is president of the US dollar. Take your pick.