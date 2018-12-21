Friday Cat Blogging – 21 December 2018

Today we have a guest cat who’s pretending to sleep in the early morning sunshine of Watts. She wasn’t sociable enough to come visit with me, but was perfectly happy to pose quietly as long as I stayed in telephoto range. When I tried to get closer she ran off to her apparent home at the Charles Mingus Youth Arts Center.
You may be thinking that if I was in Watts taking pictures of cats, I must have been at the Watts Towers too. Your conclusion would be both sensible and correct, and of course I took some pictures. None of them were especially memorable, but one of these days I’ll post them.