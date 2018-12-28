Friday Cat Blogging – 28 December 2018

Looking for news you can trust?

This is a pretty frequent occurrence at our house: Hopper out on the front porch pretending that she’s locked out and desperately wants to come in. Hilbert looks on distractedly while Hopper gives Marian a sad look. The reality here is that if Marian opens the door, Hopper will either (a) wander off because she didn’t want to come in after all, or (b) she’ll zip in and then exit through the back door, as if she couldn’t have gotten to the backyard just by walking around the side of the house. Needless to say, the whole thing is a scam, just a test of whether the household servants are properly trained. We always pass, but just barely.

And while we're on the subject, 2018 is nearly over