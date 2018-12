Looking for news you can trust?

Here are some lovely pink roses¹ hanging from our trellis after our once-per-year rainstorm last week.² I love pictures of flowers with raindrops on them, and they’re surprisingly hard to fake. I’ve tried various ways of tossing water on flowers, but somehow I never get quite the same effect as genuine rain. Does anyone know why?

¹Hang on a second and I’ll ask Marian what variety they are. Tick… tick… tick. I’m back. She doesn’t remember.

²That’s what it feels like, anyway.