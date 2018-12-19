Lunchtime Photo

This is Huntington Beach—“Surf City”— on a hazy winter morning a little before 8 am, about time for most of the surfers to pack up and go home. I was actually there for a practice session taking pictures of surfers in the water, but it was a failure. My camera just isn’t up to the job. My guess is that you need at least a 1000 mm lens to get a good picture. My camera might be able to take a barely acceptable picture on a brighter, sunnier morning in the summer, and perhaps I’ll try again then. Luckily, I took a few other pictures while I was there, so the trip wasn’t a complete waste. I like this one a lot.