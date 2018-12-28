Nobody’s Paying Much Attention to Beto O’Rourke Right Now

Looking for news you can trust?

As I think you can guess, there’s not a lot to write about this morning. So how about Beto O’Rourke? Liberals are chattering a lot about how much attention he’s getting—too much? not enough?—and factions are apparently being formed for some kind of war between him and Bernie Sanders. Or maybe just between their supporters. Or something. I’m not really sure about that part. Really, I just want to know if Beto is getting lots of undeserved attention in the early race for the 2020 Democratic primaries.

So let’s take a look. Here is the past 90 days of Google Trends for Beto O’Rourke:

Hmmm. Not much action there for Beto following the election, so let’s zoom in to just the past 30 days:

Still not much. A couple of little blips, but basically flat for the past month. So how does that compare to other potential candidates for 2020?

Poor Beto. He seems to be of no interest to anyone. The only people really paying attention to him are the ones who think he’s getting too much attention. Go figure.